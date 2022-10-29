AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

  • Businessman Saif Ullah Paracha, like most detainees at Guantanamo, was never formally charged and had little legal power to challenge his detention
AFP Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 03:00pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani known for being the oldest detainee at the US-run Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba was released to his home country on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said.

The secretive US military prison once housed hundreds of suspected militants captured by US forces during America's so-called "war on terror" following the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda in 2001.

Businessman Saif Ullah Paracha was detained in 2003 in Thailand and accused of financing the militant group, but he has maintained his innocence and claimed a love for the United States.

Like most detainees at Guantanamo, Paracha -- aged 75 or 76 -- was never formally charged and had little legal power to challenge his detention.

"The Foreign Ministry completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Mr. Paracha," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family."

Paracha's arrival comes after US President Joe Biden last year approved his release, along with that of another Pakistani national Abdul Rabbani, 55, and Yemen native Uthman Abdul al-Rahim Uthman, 41.

The statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry did not mention Rabbani.

Biden is under pressure to clear out uncharged prisoners at Guantanamo and move ahead with the trials of those accused of having direct ties to Al-Qaeda.

Among the roughly 40 detainees left are several men who allegedly had direct roles in 9/11 and other Al-Qaeda attacks.

Paracha, who studied in the United States, had an import-export business supplying major US retailers.

US authorities accused him of having contact with Al-Qaeda figures, including Osama bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammad.

In 2008, Paracha's lawyer said the businessman had met bin Laden in 1999, and again a year later, in connection with the production of a television programme.

Reprieve, a UK-based human rights charity, described Paracha as a "forever prisoner".

Al Qaeda Guantanamo Bay Saif Ullah Paracha

Comments

1000 characters

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

Pakistan’s Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism at T20 World Cup

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Read more stories