AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

US Chamber of Commerce warns against draft EU plan to exclude non-EU cloud vendors

Foo Yun Chee Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

The US Chamber of Commerce and 12 other groups on Thursday warned the European Union against adopting rules that could exclude Amazon, Alphabet unit Google,

Microsoft and other non-EU cloud services providers from the European market.

The Chamber, the National Foreign Trade Council, the Japan Association of New Economy, techUK, the

Latin American Internet Association, the Computer & Communications Industry Association and others set out their concerns in a joint industry statement seen by Reuters.

The statement was sent to relevant Commissioners at the European Commission, national governments, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA, and EU lawmakers early Thursday.

At issue is a draft proposal from ENISA for an EU certification scheme vouching for the cybersecurity of cloud services that would determine how governments and companies in the bloc select a vendor for their business.

ENISA’s draft dated May seen by Reuters sets out requirements for a certified cloud service provider (CSP) aimed at preventing and limiting interference from non-EU states with the operation of certified cloud services.

“The CSP’s registered head office and global headquarters shall be established in a member state of the EU,” the document said.

Cloud services would have to be operated and maintained from the EU, and all cloud service customer data stored and processed in the EU, with the bloc’s laws taking precedence over non-EU laws including countries with extra-territorial measures.

The EU should refrain from adopting requirements of a political, rather than technical, nature, which would exclude legitimate cloud suppliers and would not enhance effective cybersecurity controls, the Chamber and the other groups said.

“These EUCS (EU draft) requirements are seemingly designed to ensure that non-EU suppliers cannot access the EU market on an equal footing, thereby preventing European industries and governments from fully benefiting from the offerings of these global suppliers,” they said.

“If other countries were to pursue similar policies, European cloud providers could see their own opportunities in non-EU markets dwindle,” they said.

The groups also questioned whether the scheme complies with the World Trade Organization’s General Agreement on Trade in Services and the EU’s Government Procurement Agreement commitments.

ENISA, which declined to comment on the draft document, said the voluntary scheme sets out three levels.

“The highest level is intended to only be applicable to a small set of use cases requiring the highest level of security (e.g. highly sensitive government and highly critical infrastructure applications), for which some level of independence from non-EU laws will have to be ensured. Not all cloud services,” a spokesperson said.

“After consulting with the European Commission, ENISA is proposing two certification levels for assurance level ‘high’, in order to cater for the different needs identified in the European industry and member states,” she said.

ENISA sent an updated proposal to the Commission for consultation in September, which could lead to changes before a final text is adopted.

“The discussions are ongoing to have a balanced approach and no decision has been taken yet. The scheme should be fully in line with EU law, as well as with the EU’s international commitments, including on trade,” a spokesperson for the EU executive said.—Reuters

European Union Microsoft cybersecurity Google Amazon US Chamber of Commerce

Foo Yun Chee

Comments

1000 characters

US Chamber of Commerce warns against draft EU plan to exclude non-EU cloud vendors

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories