Rotary Club holds meeting on ‘prosperity through power’

ISLAMABAD: The Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan arranged a special talk entitled “Prosperity through power – How CSR can help people in need” at a local hotel.

Tauseef Farooqi, chairman of NEPRA, was the guest speaker. Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila, District Governor Rotary District 3272, also graced the occasion.

Imran Ghaznavi President RC Islamabad Metropolitan welcomed the guest speaker and the district governor, Ghaznavi emphasized on the importance of CSR and how it can contribute to the wellbeing of people in need.

Muhammad Arif, director Vocational Services introduced the guest speaker. “Pakistan is indeed fortunate to have Farooqi to spearhead NEPRA, and successfully bring in regulations to balance the market in the naturally monopolistic sector of electricity,” said Arif.

Farooqi spoke at length about his vision for electricity and energy in Pakistan, his specific targets, and some of his initiatives. The five initiatives he mentioned were: Power with Prosperity, Power with Safety, Power with Security, Power with Unity, and Power with female empowerment.

All these highly commendable initiatives would improve the lives of previously underserved Pakistanis. Power with Prosperity, in particular, emphasized the welfare of communities as it directs power licensees towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Under the purview of this initiative, electricity was provided for the first time to several villages in Pakistan’s 75 years of existence. A total of 32 billion rupees was directed towards CSR through 900 projects and 32,400 jobs created. The impact is estimated to be 32 million people indirectly and directly benefited.

Farooqi also spoke of the near future which would include micro-grids (where the private sector would invest) and an EV revolution.

The Question/Answer session was very enthusiastic, given the nature of this very pertinent area of energy, power and electricity, and the Chairman’s bold reforms and vision.

The District Governor Rtn Adnan Saboor Rohaila took the podium. He noted that RCIM was leading all other Rotary Clubs of the District in terms of DG visits, meetings attended, thanks to the generosity of President Rtn Imran Ghaznavi.

He appreciated the Guest of the evening by noting that he has been blessed with all three of the traits of successful people: talent, hard work, and luck. He also noted that we may need to temper our enthusiasm for CSR and be aware of its many misuses, e.g. in tax evasion, marketing ploys, and fake claims. As Rotarians, the spirit to give must be genuine.

While concluding the talk President Imran Ghaznavi stressed energy conservation. Pakistan being energy deficient country, we can only cope up with challenges by changing our habits especially while using gas and other petroleum products. “There is a serious need for initiating advocacy programs on energy conservation across the country especially among school-going children and our female population,” said Ghaznavi.

