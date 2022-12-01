AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 51.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.48%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PRL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 142.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 29.2 (0.69%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 68.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,551 Increased By 202.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 103.8 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,329 ringgit

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:52am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,329 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,400-4,497 ringgit range.

The contract narrowly missed this barrier on Wednesday. Given that it has managed to stabilize around the 61.8% retracement of 4,226 ringgit, it has a better chance of revisiting the high at 4,497 ringgit.

However, palm oil may fail in its following attempt to break 4,329 ringgit, which is strengthened by another one at 4,333 ringgit, the peak of the wave b and the Nov. 11 high.

A break below 4,142 ringgit could be followed by a drop into 3,955-4,058 ringgit range.

Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

On the daily chart, the contract is facing a resistance at 4,331 ringgit, which is near 4,329 ringgit (hourly chart).

These resistances will work together to trigger a correction towards 4,070 ringgit. A break above 4,543 ringgit, however, could open the way towards 4,543-4,754 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,329 ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories