AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday logged gains for the second straight month as they ended higher on robust exports from the world’s second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 19 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 4,238 ringgit ($953.86) a tonne, its highest closing since Nov. 11.

For the month, palm has risen 4.5%.

Exports from Malaysia in November rose between 1.7% and 5.6% from the month before, according to data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri.

Malaysia has maintained its December export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Production and export trends in Malaysia are supportive, although the market is limited by a stronger ringgit and profit-taking, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 1.38% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Plantation giant FGV Holdings forecast crude palm oil prices to average around 4,000 ringgit ($894.65) per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil rates Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories