Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 09:35am
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s inflation eased in November but stayed above the central bank’s target range for the sixth consecutive month amid rising food prices and higher transportation fares, official data showed on Thursday.

The headline annual inflation rate eased to 5.42% in November, compared with 5.71% in October and 5.50% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Bank Indonesia’s inflation target range is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, edged lower to 3.30% from 3.31% in October.

The Reuters poll had expected a rate of 3.40%.

Among the biggest contributors to inflation, were fuel prices, air fares and inner city transportation costs, Setianto, the deputy head of Statistics Indonesia, told reporters, following fuel price adjustments in September.

Meanwhile, the price of rice, a staple food in Indonesia, was still rising last month, although the pace had slowed, he said.

Eurozone inflation falls for first time in 17 months

Bank Indonesia (BI) would maintain a front-loaded and pre-emptive interest rate policy next year to control inflation, governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday at the central bank’s annual meeting with financial sector stakeholders.

BI was seeking to manage inflation expectations, which Warjiyo said remained high, and steer core inflation back into its target range within the first half of 2023.

