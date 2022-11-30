COAS Gen Asim meets PM Shehbaz, President Alvi on first day in office

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

The premier congratulated them on assuming their offices. The prime minister expressed a belief that under their leadership, professionalism and capabilities for the defence of the motherland of the Pakistan army will be further enhanced.

PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

The meetings held with President Dr Arif Alvi focused on professional matters pertaining to the army.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz telephoned Army Chief General Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief of the Army Staff.

In his message, the premier said becoming head of the Pakistan army is a great honour.

He said it is a blessing of the Almighty Allah that the Pakistan army has got a head of high calibre of professional capability.

The prime minister expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of the Pakistan army will be further enhanced.

The premier assured the Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security, and safety of the country.