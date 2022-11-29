PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Army Chief General Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief of the Army Staff, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message, the premier said becoming head of the Pakistan army is a great honour.

He said it is a blessing of the Almighty Allah that the Pakistan army has got a head of high calibre of professional capability.

The prime minister expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of the Pakistan army will be further enhanced.

PM Shehbaz prayed the Allah Almighty to help and guide the new army chief to counter security challenges including defence and security of the motherland and the elimination of terrorism.

The premier assured the Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security, and safety of the country.