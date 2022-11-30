Elahi lauds Bajwa’s services, felicitates new COAS

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the tenure of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be remembered by the people.

In a video message, the CM said that the world recognises outgoing COAS’s role in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The credit for ending terrorism in the country goes to Qamar Javed Bajwa who worked hard to end terrorism in Swat, tribal areas, and Waziristan and also eliminated the terrorists, he said.

“Alhamdulillah, there is peace in all areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people are relaxed, after the earthquake, the Pakistan Army, under the leadership of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, did a lot of work. Even in floods, the army reached everywhere in time, including the affected areas of Punjab,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the countless social and religious services of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on the world’s largest Tablighi Jamaat due to a misunderstanding, then former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa played a leading role in removing the ban, he mentioned. In the gatherings of the Tablighi Jamaat, the people prayed the most for his long life and the continuation of policies. Parvez Elahi stated that Qamar Javed Bajwa’s role is good for religion, country and future generations. I understand that people come and go, but their work is always remembered. The work done by Qamar Javed Bajwa for the safety, security and progress of the country will be remembered forever, he added.

The CM also congratulated the new Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We hope for improvement as Gen Syed Asim Munir has a lot of experience and has done a lot of work, he said. “I also had the opportunity to work with him for 8-10 months. By the will of Almighty, Gen Syed Asim Munir will prove to be the best Army Chief. All our prayers are with the new Army Chief, added Parvez Elahi.

The CM asserted that India should not think that we are deserted, this can never happen. The Pakistan Army is the best organization in the world and there is a whole system. The best army in the world is the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army keeps an eye everywhere, especially on foreign policy and other issues that are also under their observation. With the help of Almighty, the new Army Chief Syed Asim Munir will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the motherland, the CM concluded.

