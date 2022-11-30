AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Test series: British HC hosts dinner for Pakistan, England teams

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the entire nation is excited over the upcoming cricket Test series between Pakistan and England after a gap of 17 years.

The minister said this at a dinner hosted by British High Commission in honour of Pakistan and England cricket teams. She also met with the captains of both teams.

Speaking on this occasion, she said Pakistan is among the most suitable places for Cricket and the whole world knows how Pakistani people are passionate about cricket. She said our government is providing foolproof security to the visiting Cricket Team.

Ben Stokes, while speaking on this occasion expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's hospitality. He also expressed hope for a good game between the two teams.

Congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the England cricket team's visit to Pakistan, Marriyum said and added the arrival of an international cricket team to Pakistan has not only brought positive activity for domestic cricket but also for Pakistani viewers, fans, and the public.

She said the role of the British High Commissioner, the Government of Pakistan, and the Prime Minister's Office is unforgettable for the England cricket team's visit to Pakistan.

