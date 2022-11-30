Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,373.59
High: 42,438.20
Low: 42,042.02
Net Change: 302.25
Volume (000): 71,694
Value (000): 4,236,408
Makt Cap (000) 1,596,275,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,704.87
NET CH (+) 49.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,247.84
NET CH (+) 31.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,453.10
NET CH (+) 59.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,769.37
NET CH (+) 170.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,847.41
NET CH (+) 29.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,877.35
NET CH (+) 64.49
------------------------------------
As on: 29-November-2022
====================================
