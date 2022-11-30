AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 29, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,373.59
High:                      42,438.20
Low:                       42,042.02
Net Change:                   302.25
Volume (000):                 71,694
Value (000):               4,236,408
Makt Cap (000)         1,596,275,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,704.87
NET CH                     (+) 49.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,247.84
NET CH                     (+) 31.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,453.10
NET CH                     (+) 59.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,769.37
NET CH                    (+) 170.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,847.41
NET CH                     (+) 29.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,877.35
NET CH                     (+) 64.49
------------------------------------
As on:              29-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

