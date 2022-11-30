KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,373.59 High: 42,438.20 Low: 42,042.02 Net Change: 302.25 Volume (000): 71,694 Value (000): 4,236,408 Makt Cap (000) 1,596,275,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,704.87 NET CH (+) 49.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,247.84 NET CH (+) 31.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,453.10 NET CH (+) 59.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,769.37 NET CH (+) 170.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,847.41 NET CH (+) 29.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,877.35 NET CH (+) 64.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022