AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
US stocks dip ahead of holiday sales update

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2022 08:44pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday ahead of key releases on consumer health near the start of the important holiday shopping season.

Besides a reading from the Conference Board on consumer sentiment, Tuesday’s calendar includes a holiday sales update from the National Retail Federation that will cover the “Black Friday” kickoff to the year-end spending season.

Some other data points have suggested a solid start to the US festive period in terms of sales.

Wall Street losses limited as Amazon gains on upbeat Cyber Monday

The holiday sales data comes ahead of a much-anticipated appearance Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and critical US employment data on Friday.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,801.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent to 3,960.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 11,043.75.

Data from Adobe showed the “Cyber Week” period from Thanksgiving to “Cyber Monday” brought in $35.3 billion in sales, up four percent from last year.

Shares of leading retailers were mixed early Tuesday, with Walmart and Target both in the red and Best Buy and Gap higher.

Wall Street US stocks

