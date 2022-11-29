European stocks climb at open after China rebound

LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading Tuesday after a strong rebound for China-linked equities. London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,505.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index increased 0.3 percent to 14,420.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,694.26.

European stock markets steady at open

Shanghai and Hong Kong indices surged Tuesday after China avoided another night of protests linked to the country’s painful Covid-zero policies.