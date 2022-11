LONDON: European stock markets diverged Thursday after a similar mixed showing in Asia as traders assessed the outlook for US interest rates and fallout from surging Covid cases in China.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,460.85 points.

European equities waver on economic gloom

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.3 percent to 14,472.65 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 6,685.88.