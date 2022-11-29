AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
ANL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
AVN 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.7%)
BOP 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
EPCL 50.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.11%)
FCCL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
FFL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
OGDC 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
TRG 145.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
UNITY 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 25.9 (0.61%)
BR30 15,875 Increased By 53.2 (0.34%)
KSE100 42,298 Increased By 226.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,626 Increased By 121.9 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US, Iran face off in winner-takes-all World Cup showdown

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2022 10:25am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DOHA: The United States and Iran meet in a politically charged winner-takes-all World Cup clash on Tuesday as England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales.

Ever since the draw for the tournament was made in April, the Group B game between the US and Iran has stood out as one of the highlights of the first phase in Qatar.

Even with little riding on the result, the game at Thumama Stadium would have been loaded with political overtones, only the third meeting on a football field of two nations who share more than 40 years of ideological enmity.

But Tuesday’s match carries an additional dimension with both teams knowing that a win will see one of them advance to the knockout rounds while the loser is eliminated.

As if that wasn’t enough, simmering tensions flared up at the weekend after the US Soccer federation posted a modified version of the Iranian flag on their social media feeds.

The move infuriated Iranian football chiefs, who lodged a complaint with world governing body FIFA demanding sanctions.

US Soccer initially said the altered flag was intended as a gesture to show support for women protesters in Iran, before subsequently deleting the various posts.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said on Monday his players and team staff had been in the dark about the flag gesture and sought to de-escalate tensions by emphasising that politics would not be a factor on Tuesday.

“When I think about this match I know that a lot of other constituents have a lot of other feelings towards it,” Berhalter said.

Fernandes double sends Portugal into World Cup knock-outs

“But for us it’s a soccer game against a good team and it’s not much more than that. It’s a knockout game between two good teams that want to get to the next round.”

Iran counterpart Carlos Queiroz brushed off suggestions that the flag furore would be used to motivate his players.

“If after 42 years in this game as a coach I still believe I can win games with those mental games, I think I’ve learned nothing about the game,” the Portuguese coach said.

Wales need miracle

In Tuesday’s other Group B game England will be looking for a win over Wales as they bid to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

England made a flying start to the tournament with a 6-2 demolition of Iran but were then held to a 0-0 draw by the USA in a laboured performance.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to tweak his starting line-up to rest some of his star men against a Welsh team who need a miracle to qualify.

In other games on Tuesday, the Netherlands face already eliminated hosts Qatar as the Dutch strive to finish top of Group A.

Ecuador, who are level with the Dutch on four points, will finish top of the group if they come up with a better result against Senegal than the Netherlands manage against Qatar.

The winners of Group A will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16. Failure to top the group could conceivably see the Netherlands face England in the second round.

Holland manager Louis van Gaal is unfazed by whoever his team meets in the next round.

“If you want to become world champions you have to be capable of beating anyone,” van Gaal said.

England Qatar Netherlands FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 United States VS IRAN Thumama Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

US, Iran face off in winner-takes-all World Cup showdown

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories