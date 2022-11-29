AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
ANL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
BOP 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
EPCL 50.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.07%)
FCCL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
FFL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.81%)
OGDC 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
TRG 145.97 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.69%)
UNITY 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By 26.5 (0.63%)
BR30 15,874 Increased By 51.8 (0.33%)
KSE100 42,300 Increased By 228.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,632 Increased By 128 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn’s labour unrest

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 09:44am
Follow us

Thousands of employees at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China have quit since last week, as the major Apple supplier battles the latest bout of labour unrest that began in late October due to strict zero-COVID policy. Following are reactions from experts:

Pia gisgard, head of sustainability and governance at swedbank robur

“The events taking place at Foxconn’s production facility are worrying and highly undesirable from workplace health, safety and general wellbeing, and harmony perspectives.”

Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory

“We see that in these times of unrest, Apple needs to intensify its dialogue with Foxconn management, and if possible Chinese authorities, to communicate in strong terms what its policy expectations are around labour rights, and find solutions to stabilise the situation.”

“Foxconn is bound to follow Chinese government orders regarding COVID lockdowns.

The important thing is that the company implements these orders in a way which respects people’s rights and doesn’t go beyond the government requirements resulting in unnecessarily harsh measures.“

Eric pedersen, head of responsible investments, nordea asset management

“The situation at Foxconn is concerning.” “We note the role Foxconn plays as a subcontractor, to Apple, among others. As a first step, we have contacted Apple to understand how management views and addresses the on-going situation and what measures they are taking.”

Janne werning, head of esg capital markets & stewardship at union investment

“This shows the importance of labour standards in the supply chain. We expect Apple, as one of the main buyers, to reassert its influence at Foxconn.

As a result, the situation at Foxconn with regard to labour standards has already improved in recent years, according to our findings, so that Foxconn is in a better position compared to other factories in China. “However, there is still a great need for improvement in an international comparison.”

Christina o’connell, senior manager for sumofus, a non-profit corporate accountability group

“The extreme dependence of Apple on China, both as a (consumer) market and as its place of primary manufacturing, we see that a very risky situation.”

iPhone Foxconn's APLLE

Comments

1000 characters

Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn’s labour unrest

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories