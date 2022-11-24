AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2022 10:16am
TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn on Thursday apologised for a “technical error” in its payment systems after violent protests erupted over salaries and conditions at its vast iPhone factory in central China.

Hundreds of workers marched in Zhengzhou – dubbed “iPhone City” as the world’s biggest producer of the smartphone – with some clashing with riot police and personnel in hazmat suits.

Footage shared with AFP and captured by a factory worker showed one person lying inert on the ground next to a man in a blood-spattered jacket who was having his head bound in an apparent effort to staunch a wound.

A worker told AFP the confrontations broke out after employees who signed an agreement with the factory to work at least 30 days in return for a one-time payment of 3,000 yuan ($420) suddenly saw the figure slashed to just 30 yuan.

Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India plant

“Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process,” a Foxconn statement said without going into detail.

“We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed.”

The statement added: “At present, the park is continuing to actively communicate with the employees affected by the wrong information, explaining that the salaries and bonuses of all employees are paid in accordance with company policies.”

