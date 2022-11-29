A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The United States has declared that a democratic and prosper Pakistan is in the interest of the US and Washington values its long-term partnership with Islamabad. While responding to questions regarding appointment of new army chief and expectations about enhancing Pakistan-US strategic and defence cooperation, the US State Department said Washington will continue cooperation with Islamabad aimed at welfare of the Pakistani people.

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

The State Department said the US is committed to extend assistance for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity. The US admires its long-term partnership with Pakistan, the Department added.

The State Department offered no comment on appointment of new army chief, saying it’s Pakistan’s internal matter.