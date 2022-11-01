AGL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
FFL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.06%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
OGDC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.26%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.51%)
TREET 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
TRG 111.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.53%)
WAVES 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 35.4 (0.86%)
BR30 15,078 Increased By 151.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,510 Increased By 245.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,172 Increased By 110.9 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

  • Spokesperson Ned Price says US will not let misinformation or disinformation get in way of an important bilateral relationship
BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2022 01:29pm
Follow us

The US has said that it supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds its fifth day of what it calls the 'Haqeeqi March' aimed at pressuring the government to call elections immediately.

This is the second such march by Imran this year, with the first held on May 25. It was called off after violent clashes between PTI supporters and law-enforcement agencies in different cities.

However, he has now again gathered hundreds of supporters to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to comment on PTI chairman Imran Khan's march and the former PM blaming the US for a 'regime change' in Pakistan.

"What we can do is counter disinformation, misinformation with information. And we’ve said many times now, including in this briefing room, that there is no truth to these allegations," Price replied.

Not for politics or personal gain, says Imran as he presses on with 'long march'

"We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan."

Price added that the US has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to its interests and that remains unchanged.

US says it agrees with ISPR's dismissal of foreign conspiracy allegations

The spokesperson was also asked if the US has raised the issue of the credibility of the elections process in Pakistan due to involvement of many factors.

"I understand in the case of Pakistan, elections have not yet been scheduled, but we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan, around the world.

"These are issues that we discuss with all of our partners around the world," he replied.

Pakistan US PTI Imran Khan Long march

Comments

1000 characters

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he leaves for China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Read more stories