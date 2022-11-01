US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

The US has said that it supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds its fifth day of what it calls the 'Haqeeqi March' aimed at pressuring the government to call elections immediately.

This is the second such march by Imran this year, with the first held on May 25. It was called off after violent clashes between PTI supporters and law-enforcement agencies in different cities.

However, he has now again gathered hundreds of supporters to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to comment on PTI chairman Imran Khan's march and the former PM blaming the US for a 'regime change' in Pakistan.

"What we can do is counter disinformation, misinformation with information. And we’ve said many times now, including in this briefing room, that there is no truth to these allegations," Price replied.

"We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan."

Price added that the US has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to its interests and that remains unchanged.

The spokesperson was also asked if the US has raised the issue of the credibility of the elections process in Pakistan due to involvement of many factors.

"I understand in the case of Pakistan, elections have not yet been scheduled, but we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan, around the world.

"These are issues that we discuss with all of our partners around the world," he replied.