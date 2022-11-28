AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hilal Foods partners with Colony Foods to enhance Middle East presence

Sponsored Content Published 28 Nov, 2022 06:12pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Hilal Foods, a leading FMCG company in Pakistan, has partnered with Colony Foods UAE to enhance its presence in the Middle East region.

A signing ceremony was held earlier this month whereby Hilal Foods appointed Colony Foods as its exclusive distribution partner for UAE.

Faisal Munshi, CEO at Hilal Foods, and Faiz Afzaluddin, COO & Managing Director at Colony Foods, attended the event to sign the agreement.

Hilal Foods has a legacy of more than 65 years in manufacturing a wide range of confectionary, baked products, and beverages. For over 15 years, Hilal Foods has built strong business relationships with customers in 25+ countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. This partnership with UAE's leading food distribution company, Colony Foods, will create new possibilities to tap other markets.

“We aim to expand our network in the Middle East market with an extensive customer-centric approach,” said CEO Faisal Munshi. “Our goal is not only to increase the distribution of our current portfolio but also to cater to the UAE market with customised and innovative products. Furthermore, we proactively seek to bring high-value products to the international market by exploiting the latest manufacturing processes.”

Colony Foods has over 3,000 merchants across the UAE and is continuing to grow its presence. Over the last few years, Colony Foods has built a strong portfolio of brands which includes brands from Pakistan and other countries. They are working with manufacturers to help design market entry strategies, product design, pricing, and promotion while leveraging technology solutions to ensure that the distance between manufacturers and merchants is reduced. This would enable brands to adapt to continuously changing market trends in the shortest possible time.

“Hilal Foods is a perfect fit for our product portfolio as their products have an attractive price point and brand appeal in the segment, we operate in,” said MD Faiz Afzaluddin. “The products have received a very good response in a short span of time across the UAE. Our placement strategy for Hilal products is not only limited to the Pakistani diaspora, the brand has very good scope in other segments as well.”

Comments

1000 characters

Hilal Foods partners with Colony Foods to enhance Middle East presence

KSE-100 plummets 2% as market reacts to 'surprise' rate hike

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan on Tuesday: FO

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Read more stories