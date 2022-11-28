Hilal Foods partners with Colony Foods to enhance Middle East presence

DUBAI: Hilal Foods, a leading FMCG company in Pakistan, has partnered with Colony Foods UAE to enhance its presence in the Middle East region.

A signing ceremony was held earlier this month whereby Hilal Foods appointed Colony Foods as its exclusive distribution partner for UAE.

Faisal Munshi, CEO at Hilal Foods, and Faiz Afzaluddin, COO & Managing Director at Colony Foods, attended the event to sign the agreement.

Hilal Foods has a legacy of more than 65 years in manufacturing a wide range of confectionary, baked products, and beverages. For over 15 years, Hilal Foods has built strong business relationships with customers in 25+ countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. This partnership with UAE's leading food distribution company, Colony Foods, will create new possibilities to tap other markets.

“We aim to expand our network in the Middle East market with an extensive customer-centric approach,” said CEO Faisal Munshi. “Our goal is not only to increase the distribution of our current portfolio but also to cater to the UAE market with customised and innovative products. Furthermore, we proactively seek to bring high-value products to the international market by exploiting the latest manufacturing processes.”

Colony Foods has over 3,000 merchants across the UAE and is continuing to grow its presence. Over the last few years, Colony Foods has built a strong portfolio of brands which includes brands from Pakistan and other countries. They are working with manufacturers to help design market entry strategies, product design, pricing, and promotion while leveraging technology solutions to ensure that the distance between manufacturers and merchants is reduced. This would enable brands to adapt to continuously changing market trends in the shortest possible time.

“Hilal Foods is a perfect fit for our product portfolio as their products have an attractive price point and brand appeal in the segment, we operate in,” said MD Faiz Afzaluddin. “The products have received a very good response in a short span of time across the UAE. Our placement strategy for Hilal products is not only limited to the Pakistani diaspora, the brand has very good scope in other segments as well.”