AGL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.28%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
AVN 78.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.89%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
EPCL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.96%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.6%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.96%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.08%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.51%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.79%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.81%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.53%)
LOTCHEM 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.8%)
MLCF 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-8.31%)
OGDC 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.43%)
PAEL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.4%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.86%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.28%)
TPL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.97%)
TPLP 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.55%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.39%)
TRG 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-2.82%)
UNITY 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
WAVES 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.7%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.53%)
BR100 4,218 Decreased By -111.8 (-2.58%)
BR30 15,758 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.3%)
KSE100 42,028 Decreased By -876 (-2.04%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -321.5 (-2.03%)
Euro zone yields fall as China protests increase concerns over economy

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 02:06pm
Euro zone yields fell on Monday as investors bid for safe-haven assets on fears that COVID rules and the resulting protests in China might further weigh on the global economic outlook.

Hundreds of demonstrators in Shanghai shouted and jostled with police on Sunday evening as protests flared for a third day following a deadly apartment fire in the country’s far west.

Meanwhile, investors await high-profile European Central Bank (ECB) comments after board member Isabel Schnabel pushed back on Thursday against calls from many of her colleagues for smaller interest rate increases.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was down 4 basis points (bps) at 1.93%.

ECB president Christine Lagarde will speak before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels at 1400 GMT.

“She will probably reiterate that the ECB will remain data-dependent,” Commerzbank analysts said. Germany’s yield curve steepened after hitting its deepest inversion since 1992 last week. The gap between the 2-year and 10-year government bond yields rose to -22.6 basis points (bps).

It hit -27.1 bps, the widest negative gap since October 1992 late on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed.

Euro zone yields rise as inflation set to hit record high

Analysts said an inversion suggested that investors expect the ECB to pause its rate hikes or even cut them next year as inflation will start declining faster than expected or because the central bank wants to avoid deepening a recession.

ECB officials said the central bank would raise rates even into a recession.

“We are experiencing a clear case of a cost-push inflation shock which undermines real income and reduces demand,” said Erik F Nielsen, UniCredit Group chief economics advisor.

“This type of inflation will decline by itself when the effect of higher commodity prices, and a bit of spillover, reduces demand and washes through the year-on-year index,” he added.

“The latest indicators point towards only a shallow recession during the winter.” Italy’s 10-year yield fell 2 bps to 3.84%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was widened to 191 bps after briefly hitting its lowest since April 28 at 177 bps early in the session.

