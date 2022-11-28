Murad raises questions about journalist’s murder

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has raised important questions regarding the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

“On whose directives, cases were registered against Arshad Sharif? Who was threatening him? Who forced him to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Which important personalities visited UAE between August 10 and 20?” the PTI leader asked while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

Murad Saeed noted that it was being reported that Arshad Sharif’s laptop was in his possession and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned him in this regard. “No progress was made in the investigation in the past one month,” he alleged.

“The investigation committee – which visited Kenya to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing – should have recovered the things,” he said, lambasting the committee for its ‘responsibility’ and ‘traveling on public tax money’.

“Arshad Sharif’s mother urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a judicial commission. Even the journalist, during his life, urged for a commission to investigate the cases registered against him but no action was taken,” he added.