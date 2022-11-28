Informal economy workers: GIZ, KP-TEVTA join hands to bridge skills gap

PESHAWAR: Technical Vocational Education and training (TVET) Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union, Government of Norway and the Federal Republic of Germany implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has organized training for informal workers in the construction sector to equip them with new techniques needed to avert or pacify the brunt of disasters.

Their prior learning and skill will also be recognized by a system called “Cognization of Prior Learning-RPL”, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Under this special initiative, TVET-SSP along with implementing partner KP-TEVTA has completed training and certification of 280 informally trained construction workers.

The training took place in the three flood-affected districts: Swat, Charsadda and Nowshera.

Commissioner Malakand Shoukat Ali Yousafzai handed over the certificates to those who were declared competent during the assessment.

Addressing the gathering, he lauded and admired the role of GIZ-TVET SSP and KP-TEVTA for taking this initiative in the region at this very needful time.

He further maintained that these skilled workers will contribute in building back better. He apprised that the recent flood has considerably affected the infrastructure of the district, to which the district administration has responded efficiently.

The commissioner also urged the need for imparting training to more workers in the construction sector to improve their knowledge, skill and attitude for improving the quality of houses and infrastructure in the region.

The event was participated by district administration, senior Govt. officials, private sector, development partners, local community, youth and others.

