IK has failed to mobilise support: PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari claimed that Imran Khan could not gather 30,000 people in public gathering in Rawalpindi despite the provincial government’s powers and financial resources.

In his reaction on the speech of Imran Khan, the PPP leader said that the opposition removed the conspirators who wanted to weaken the state and government institutions with the power of the Parliament.

“Imran Khan has to account for the prohibited foreign funding received from foreign financial aid of enemy countries. The case of Toshakhana gifts has revealed the truth about Imran Khan,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that Imran Khan claimed to gather million people in long march but he has failed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Kundi also claimed while reacting on the speech of Imran Khan that Khan wasted flood victims’ money on political adventures.

The PPP leader also claimed that Imran Khan’s sister, Alima Khan, bought property abroad for billions of rupees. He said that if Imran Khan is not corrupt then why are the cases of billion trees, Malam Jabba, and BRT against him.

He claimed that today, labourers were taken to Rawalpindi from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on a daily wage of Rs5,000. He said that Imran Khan is not ashamed to demolish the houses of the poor and regularise his Bani Gala house.

