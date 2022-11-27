AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK has failed to mobilise support: PPP leaders

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari claimed that Imran Khan could not gather 30,000 people in public gathering in Rawalpindi despite the provincial government’s powers and financial resources.

In his reaction on the speech of Imran Khan, the PPP leader said that the opposition removed the conspirators who wanted to weaken the state and government institutions with the power of the Parliament.

“Imran Khan has to account for the prohibited foreign funding received from foreign financial aid of enemy countries. The case of Toshakhana gifts has revealed the truth about Imran Khan,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that Imran Khan claimed to gather million people in long march but he has failed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Kundi also claimed while reacting on the speech of Imran Khan that Khan wasted flood victims’ money on political adventures.

The PPP leader also claimed that Imran Khan’s sister, Alima Khan, bought property abroad for billions of rupees. He said that if Imran Khan is not corrupt then why are the cases of billion trees, Malam Jabba, and BRT against him.

He claimed that today, labourers were taken to Rawalpindi from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on a daily wage of Rs5,000. He said that Imran Khan is not ashamed to demolish the houses of the poor and regularise his Bani Gala house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Rawalpindi PTI Imran Khan PTI long march PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Comments

1000 characters

IK has failed to mobilise support: PPP leaders

Turkish companies urged to make investments

Govt plans to deregulate POL products’ market by 2027

Rice import: PM thanks Azeri President for 5-year tax holiday

PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs

Suspected consignments, delinquent staff: FBR endorses DGI&I Sost’s enforcement action

Tax reforms recommendations to FBR: Supertax has successful large businesses: PBC

Energy conservation: stern measures on the cards

Payments to Google: SBP rejects allegations

Amin urges Dar to ‘direct’ SBP to make payments

FBR widens probe into tax record leak of COAS, family

Read more stories