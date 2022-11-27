FPCCI proposes three-pronged plan for swift social uplift

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has acknowledged progress pertaining to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and appreciated focused attention to promote SDGs, keeping in view socially integrated business growth in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that FPCCI organised a seminar on “Community Responsibility & Awareness of SDGs.”

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh explained that any efforts aimed at social and economic uplift will be futile; if two important demographics are ignored, i.e. Pakistan has a 52 percent population of women and 65 percent of total population is young under the age of 35.

FPCCI chief proposed a three-pronged strategy for the swift and sustainable social uplift: (i) federal and provincial governments should not only rely on foreign funding for the projects and start indigenous projects with the help of developmental budgets and private-sector (ii) we should approach international donors – bilateral and multilateral – with transparency and goal-bound projects (iii) Pakistan should empower youth and women to enter job markets, establish Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and incentivise cottage industries.

Engr M A Jabbar, VP FPCCI, emphasised the potential of SDGs and collaborative efforts to meet the SDG No 17 that reads “Partnership for the Goals.”

He shared analytical and critical comments with the audience; rendering valuable directions and ensuring support.

He added that FPCCI’s apex platform is available for judicious help and support in meeting the efforts being exerted by FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on SDGs.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the services of Dr Mahboob Nizami, Convener of CSC for SDGs and expressed his satisfaction that FPCCI is playing vital role in delivering support to health & education sectors in our country.

Moreover, he apprised that the UN SDGs Framework is an absolute necessity for Pakistan to embark on a path of inclusive, well-round and sustainable socioeconomic growth.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stressed that we need to accomplish the much demanding tasks before 2030 in the interest of the people and in the interest of the economy.In this connection, there is a dire need to liaison with national and international organisations committed to health, education and other welfare projects in Pakistan on the humanitarian grounds.

Engr M A Jabbar added that under the aegis of United Nations, keeping abreast with the SDGs, much can be done in Pakistan as there is no dearth of knowledge and field experience as observed during the presentations given by the experts working on different projects in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022