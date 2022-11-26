AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended November 24, recorded an increase of 0.48 percent due to an increase in prices of food items including eggs (8.45 percent), bananas (5.87 percent), chicken (4.03 percent), onions (2.35 percent), sugar (1.31 percent) and non-food item firewood (1.76 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.16per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (363.67per cent), tomatoes (64.74per cent), diesel (64.57per cent), tea Lipton (60.64per cent), pulse gram (54.71per cent), petrol (53.85per cent), salt powdered (53.26per cent), bananas (52.70per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21per cent), moong (50.45per cent), eggs (48.24per cent), and maash (46.66per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (41.42per cent), gur (5.67per cent), electricity for q1 (2.67per cent), sugar (1.16per cent), and LPG (0.05per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.87 points against 217.82points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25per cent) items increased, 09 (17.65per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.46 per cent, 0.48 per cent, 0.47 per cent, 0.50per cent, and 0.47per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include eggs (8.45per cent), bananas (5.87per cent), chicken (4.03 per cent), onions (2.35per cent), tea prepared (2.02per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.76per cent), sugar (1.31per cent), cooked daal(1.07per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet each (0.86per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.72per cent), potatoes (0.27per cent), milk fresh (0.27per cent), mustard oil (0.26per cent), beef with bone (0.23per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.22 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.06per cent), garlic (0.04 per cent), card (0.04per cent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.03per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included pulse gram (1.26per cent), tomatoes (1.08per cent), masoor (1.07per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.59per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.40per cent), LPG (0.39per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32per cent), moong (0.17per cent), and maash (0.17 per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), mutton, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each, gur, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics sugar price LPG commodities SPI cooking oil basmati rice chicken price SPI inflation

Comments

Comments are closed.

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Policy rate hiked to 16pc to quell biting inflation

Alternative energy: PM urges Pak-Turkish collaboration

Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

FDFF creation: Cabinet approves Rs100m technical supplementary grant

Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

Read more stories