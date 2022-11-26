SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended November 24, recorded an increase of 0.48 percent due to an increase in prices of food items including eggs (8.45 percent), bananas (5.87 percent), chicken (4.03 percent), onions (2.35 percent), sugar (1.31 percent) and non-food item firewood (1.76 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.16per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (363.67per cent), tomatoes (64.74per cent), diesel (64.57per cent), tea Lipton (60.64per cent), pulse gram (54.71per cent), petrol (53.85per cent), salt powdered (53.26per cent), bananas (52.70per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21per cent), moong (50.45per cent), eggs (48.24per cent), and maash (46.66per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (41.42per cent), gur (5.67per cent), electricity for q1 (2.67per cent), sugar (1.16per cent), and LPG (0.05per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.87 points against 217.82points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25per cent) items increased, 09 (17.65per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.46 per cent, 0.48 per cent, 0.47 per cent, 0.50per cent, and 0.47per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include eggs (8.45per cent), bananas (5.87per cent), chicken (4.03 per cent), onions (2.35per cent), tea prepared (2.02per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.76per cent), sugar (1.31per cent), cooked daal(1.07per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet each (0.86per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.72per cent), potatoes (0.27per cent), milk fresh (0.27per cent), mustard oil (0.26per cent), beef with bone (0.23per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.22 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.06per cent), garlic (0.04 per cent), card (0.04per cent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.03per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included pulse gram (1.26per cent), tomatoes (1.08per cent), masoor (1.07per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.59per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.40per cent), LPG (0.39per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32per cent), moong (0.17per cent), and maash (0.17 per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), mutton, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each, gur, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

