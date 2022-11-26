US envoy lauds ‘Million Women Mentors Initiative’ by S&P Global & USPWC

KARACHI: S&P Global Pakistan (S&P Global) has successfully mentored more than 12,000 women as part of its pledge to mentor 20,000, under the US-Pakistan Women’s Council’s (USPWC) Pakistan Million Women Mentors (PMWM) Initiative.

An event was co-hosted by the US-Pakistan Women’s Council and S&P Global to commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Month. It featured S&P Global employee mentors, women mentees, and civil-society partners.

The US Ambassador in Pakistan - Donald Blome addressed the event and said, “Mentorship is critical to fostering the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs, with encouragement, inspiration and support.”

PMWM was launched in 2020, with a vision to advance women’s participation and leadership in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers. Corporations in Pakistan and the United States have already pledged to mentor more than 40,000 women. This initiative will also inspire other companies to contribute for this valuable cause.

S&P Global Pakistan Managing Director Mujeeb Zahur stated, “I am immensely proud of our employee volunteers. Their dedication has ensured positive change, as the organization continues to enhance women’s economic participation and impact.”

