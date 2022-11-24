AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
ANL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
AVN 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.63%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 54.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
GGGL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
TREET 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 148.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.29%)
UNITY 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
WAVES 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 17.4 (0.4%)
BR30 16,341 Increased By 91.5 (0.56%)
KSE100 43,000 Increased By 120.1 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,863 Increased By 53.1 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall after Fed minutes signal slower rate hike pace

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 01:49pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB )yields fell on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting minutes signalled a slower pace of future interest rate hikes.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.055% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.440%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.680% ahead of an auction for the notes with the same maturity in the next session.

Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting showed a “substantial majority” of the central bank’s policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

“I got an impression that the minutes were mostly dominated by dovish tone,” said Toru Moritani, chief market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Japan’s super-long yields fall to more than 2-week low

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.030%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.075%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.240%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 yen to 149.42, with a trading volume of 9,293 lots.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields fall after Fed minutes signal slower rate hike pace

COAS terms East Pakistan secession ‘political failure’

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Read more stories