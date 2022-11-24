PM Shehbaz picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as new army chief: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of the Army Staff and Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This was announced by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday in a tweet. She said that the decision was made by the PM by using constitutional authority.

"A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan," she tweeted.

Test for President Alvi: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the summary has been sent to the president, adding that it is also a test for President Dr Arif Alvi whether he will follow political advice or the constitutional and legal advice.

“As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” he said.

In a tweet, he said that it would now be a test for Imran Khan where he could either strengthen the institution responsible for defending the country or make it controversial.

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir's profile

He is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

He joined the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under COAS Bajwa, who was then Commander X Corps. He was appointed DG of the Military Intelligence in early 2017 and then ISI Director General in October 2018.

He is the recipient of the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla. Also, he is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

However, his retirement is due on November 27.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza's profile

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps.

He is a recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) and has served at senior leadership positions in his career, including director-general military operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters. During his assignment at Military Operations, he also commanded 40th Infantry Division in Okara.

He has also served in United Nations-led operations in foreign countries and was conferred with UN Medal for Service in Sierra Leone (UNOMSIL Medal).

Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985. In 1988, he was promoted as lieutenant and became Captain in 1991.

PM's Office confirms it has received summary

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

In a tweet, it said the prime minister will take a decision on appointments as per procedure.

Imran says President Alvi will discuss matter with him

PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan had earlier said that he was in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi over the matter of the new army chief’s appointment, adding that he will absolutely discuss the matter with him.

IK claims President will discuss ‘summary’ with him

Speaking to a private channel, Imran said: “I am in touch with the president. He will discuss everything with me."

More to follow