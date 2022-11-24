AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Nov 24, 2022
Pakistan

IK claims President will discuss ‘summary’ with him

NNI Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has claimed that President Dr Arif Alvi will discuss the matters relating to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Speaking to a private television channel on Wednesday, he said that he is in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi on matters pertaining to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultation with a ‘fugitive’ on Army Chief’s appointment, and as he is the chairman of a party and the President will surely talk to him over the summary.

The former PM said, “If someone thinks that he will bring his army chief to unleash violence, then the nation will stand against him, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was fully involved in the Wazirabad attack and Nawaz Sharif would also know but it is now up to Tasnim Haider how the police would present evidence in the court.”

However, Imran Khan on Sunday had said that he has no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26.

Earlier, the GHQ had forwarded the summary for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its latest Tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”

Shehbaz Sharif COAS ISPR Dr Arif Alvi Imran Khan appointment of Army Chief Tasnim Haider

