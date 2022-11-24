AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt lifts ban on recruitment of jail warders

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
Follow us

LAHORE: The provincial Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business on Wednesday approved several matters including lifting a ban on recruitment of jail warders, establishing Sessions Courts in two tehsils and high security zones in various areas.

The meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat with Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Co-operatives and Environment Protection Raja Muhammad Basharat in the chair via video link from Rawalpindi.

Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Secretary Law Akhtar Javed, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and other relevant officers also participated.

The committee approved the establishment of Sessions Courts in Tehsil Darya Khan of District Bhakkar and Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh on the request of the Home department. The Cabinet committee decided to give remission to Hindu, Sikh and Christian prisoners in Punjab jails for taking educational courses of their respective faiths.

The chair, however, directed the Punjab Prisons Inspector General to prepare undisputed religious courses for the minority prisoners and get consent of prominent scholars of the respective religions and the education department as well.

The cabinet committee also approved remission for those prisoners who took training courses organized by the technical education watchdog TEVTA. Approving the recruitment to address the shortage of warders in prisons, Raja Basharat said that recruitment of more educated people can help improve the culture of prisons.

“Educational qualification metric is fine, but there should be room for more educated people to become candidates,” he stressed while deferring the decision to set up 115 Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Units (SSOIUs) to investigate cases of sexual crimes, objecting that women are usually the victims of sexual abuse therefore the proposed SSOIUs should be staffed entirely by women or appoint a specific number of women. In this regard, the final decision was entrusted to the sub-committee under Standing Committee on Legislative Business.

The Cabinet committee also approved other decisions including reconstitute the Charities Commission under the Punjab Charities Act, establishment of the Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Rawalpindi and establishment of three independent environmental tribunals each in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the appointment of five members of DG Khan Development Authority was also approved. MPAs Hanif Khan Patafi, Sardar Ali Khan Dreshk, Shahina Tayyab Khosa and two technical members have been added to the Development Authority. The approval to lift the ban on the issue of arms licenses in Punjab has been subject to the directions from the chief minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab govt Raja Muhammad Basharat jail warders Sessions Courts Khurram Shehzad Virk

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt lifts ban on recruitment of jail warders

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Read more stories