KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.308 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,475.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.006 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.534 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.489 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 927.825 million), DJ (PKR 659.512 million), Silver (PKR 575.956 million), Natural Gas (PKR 507.801 million), Platinum (PKR 317.917 million), Copper (PKR 208.634 million), SP 500 (PKR 78.389 million) and Brent (PKR 1.375 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 8.210 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022