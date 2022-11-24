Cold, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday (today), the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, it forecast that foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain districts of Punjab during morning hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Fog prevailed over northeast Punjab.

Minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh -10 Celsius, Skardu -8, Astore, Kalat -5, each, Bagrote, Gupis, Hunza, Ziarat -4, each, Kalam -3, Gilgit and Quetta -1.

