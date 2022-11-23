AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
AVN 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
EFERT 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
FCCL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
GGGL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.29%)
MLCF 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 74.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PRL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.74%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
TRG 146.88 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.65%)
UNITY 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
WAVES 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,326 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 16,251 Increased By 24.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 42,879 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,811 Increased By 18.7 (0.12%)
European shares hover near 3-month highs ahead of PMI data

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 01:58pm
European stocks hovered near three-month highs on Wednesday, as rallying commodity shares offset weakness in Credit Suisse following its profit warning, with investors awaiting business activity data for clues on the health of the euro zone economy.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index was flat by 0805 GMT, after hitting its strongest level since late-August in the previous session. Oil & gas and mining stocks extended gains for a second session, and were up 0.9% each.

Rebound in oil, mining stocks lifts European shares

US stock futures were steady as investors eyed the Federal Reserve’s November meeting minutes, which could offer fresh clues on the path of interest rates.

The European Central Bank will release its own meeting minutes on Thursday.

S&P Global’s November flash PMIs for the euro zone and UK were also on investors’ radar, with the numbers expected to signal a further contraction in business activity.

Credit Suisse fell 4.2% after the embattled Swiss lender said it expects to make a pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) for the fourth quarter.

European stocks

