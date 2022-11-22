AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
US stocks mostly rise after mixed retailer earnings

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 09:09pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Tuesday following mixed earnings from retailers before the holiday shopping season starts.

Shares of Best Buy rocketed more than eight percent higher after the electronics retailer’s earnings topped analyst expectations, while discount chain Dollar Tree fell by a similar percentage as it cautioned that higher costs were crimping profit margins.

The holiday shopping season kicks off later this week with “Black Friday,” the day after Thursday’s Thanksgiving break when markets will be closed.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 33,879.20.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 3,961.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 10,989.66.

The early increases on the Dow and S&P 500 were a reversal from Monday’s losses, when worries about China Covid-19 restrictions weighed on sentiment.

Analysts have offered a cautious outlook on the year-end shopping season, with leading forecasters predicting increased sales, but not necessarily above the rate of inflation.

The festive period comes with inflation rates in the United States at multi-decade highs, constraining purchases of discretionary items.

