Punjab Assembly adopts two ‘out-of-turn’ bills

Hassan Abbas Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
LAHORE: In the absence of the opposition, Punjab Assembly Monday passed two bills which were adopted out-of-turn.

The government passed University of Layyah Bill and The Punjab Public Financial Management Bill by suspending the rules, completely ignoring the protest of opposition who later walked out from the House.

As per the details, the treasury passed University of Layyah Bill and The Punjab Public Financial Management Bill by suspending the rules. The bills were passed hurriedly as the opposition’s MPAs were not provided with the copies of the said legislations.

During the session when Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat moved the bills out-of-turn, PML-N’s Chief Whip Khalil Tahir Sandhu and former Speaker Rana Iqbal stood at their seats and demanded that copies of bills should be provided to them.

Punjab PA passes resolution about attack on Imran Khan

The opposition staged walkout from the House in protest against the conduct of the treasury benches.

Speaker Sibtain Khan put the House proceeding on halt and directed the concerned officials to provide the copies of bills to the opposition lawmakers immediately.

Later, a resolution was passed in the House to condemn the raids by Sindh Police at the residence of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

