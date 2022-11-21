Pakistan rejects India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Pakistan on Monday strongly rejected all references and insinuations by the Indian leadership directed against Islamabad at the so-called "No Money for Terror" Ministerial meeting held in New Delhi.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said that guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum, "India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counter-terrorism credentials by repeatedly leveling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the financing of proscribed terrorist organizations."

The statement noted that India’s hollow rhetoric had fallen flat in the face of Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures.

FO said that Pakistan's counterterrorism measures have been accorded due recognition and acknowledgment from the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and terror financing, i.e. the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Our robust and credible AML/CFT actions and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal off the Grey List, this October," the press release added.

FO highlighted that India was continuing its relentless terror campaign in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, where its security forces terrorise, torment and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity, every day.

"Most deplorably, India has been harbouring and protecting terrorists for decades. In 2019, it acquitted Swami Aseemanand, the main character of the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast that killed 43 Pakistani citizens on Indian soil."

Earlier this year, the Indian courts released 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat, it said.

Similarly, discussing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial, FO noted shared that India deliberately withheld witnesses and credible evidence from Pakistani courts, despite repeated requests over the last fourteen years, only to drag and perpetuate the case to serve its sinister political agenda.

It further said that India’s "involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented."

"In November 2020, Pakistan had released a comprehensive dossier providing evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan. The convicted, serving, Indian Naval commander Kulbhushan Yadav is undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in sabotage and terror. Indian links to TTP and other elements inimical to Pakistan inside Afghanistan are also well known."

The FO urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities, and for fomenting terror in neighboring countries.

"India is also advised to immediately reform and rectify its own credentials on terrorism and desist from shamelessly leveling false accusations against Pakistan for selfish political interests," the press release added.