GT Road section: ECC approves Rs115m TSG

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs115 million for improvement of GT Road Gujrat-Lalamusa after the amount was surrendered by the Ministry of Planning and Development for the scheme.

A summary was moved by the Ministry of Housing and Works to the ECC for approval of Rs 115mn TSG for the scheme titled rehabilitation/ improvement of main G.T Road Gujrat-Lalamusa (Ghakhri Stop) to Gujrat-Dinga Road (Chakorhi Bhallowal Stop) Via Paswal, Kotla, Sarong and Paswal to Thama Pliatak Lalamusa Tehsil Kharian, district Gujrat-III.

The ECC was informed that the scheme is being executed by the Housing and Works Ministry in the current fiscal year through TSG.

PPDWP approves 21 road development schemes

The Ministry in the summary stated that additional allocation was approved by the Ministry of Planning and Development for the development scheme. It said that Finance Division has agreed to the proposal subject to surrender of funds by Ministry of Planning and as the amount was surrendered by the Ministry of Planning, Development on 15th November 2022; therefore, approval of the ECC for allocation of funds amounting to Rs 115 million through TSG in the current fiscal year (2022-23) for execution of development scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022