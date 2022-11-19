Dar meets Alvi ahead of COAS’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday and discussed the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

The economic situation of the country was discussed in a meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The finance minister briefed the president on the various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the general public, particularly the underprivileged population and the flood-affected people.

During the meeting, various matters concerning finance and the economy were also discussed.

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

Earlier, the finance minister had reiterated the government’s commitment to successfully complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, during an online meeting with the IMF Mission’s Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.

The IMF Mission’s chief expressed willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for the poor and vulnerable, especially flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022