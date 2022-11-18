AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday held meetings with senior coalition leaders — Asif Ali Zardari of PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F — to hold consultations with them on key political and economic issues as well as discuss appointment of the next army chief.

PML-N sources said the Dar-led delegation first met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at latter’s residence and then visited PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House.

No discussions held between Shehbaz and Nawaz on COAS appointment, says Khawaja Asif

The sources further maintained that Dar also delivered to both Zardari and the Maulana a message from PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif with regard to these issues.

