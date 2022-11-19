AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

Zahid Baig Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the sugar millers to start sugarcane crushing for the season 2022-23 before November 25, 2023, by fixing the support price at Rs 300 per maunds.

Punjab Food Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak confirmed it that the provincial cabinet during a meeting on Friday has approved the date and support price for the crushing season 2022-23. However, a notification will be issued very soon in this regard.

Nevertheless, sugar millers had categorically refused to start crushing season 2022-23 unless they are given permission to export one million tons of surplus sugar lying in their godowns which may fetch US one billion dollars to the national exchequer.

At present 1.2 to 1.3 million tons of sugar is available in godowns, which is sufficient to meet the national domestic requirement till January 15, 2023.

PSMA seeks export of surplus sugar to make room for new stock

“If the government insists not to permit the export then let the crushing season start from mid January. If the government does not believe in the figures presented by the millers or the cost of sugar production then it may appoint an independent foreign auditor to let the issue settle for once and all,” Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Central Chairman Asim Ghani Usman said this while addressing at a press conference.

The PSMA chairman also said if the government due to political consideration wanted to keep some buffer stocks then it can retain 500,000 tons of sugar and allow rest of the surplus to export.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sugar sugar exports PSMA Sugar millers Sugar support price

Comments

1000 characters

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories