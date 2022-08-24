PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) reiterating its demand on Tuesday has appealed to the federal government for allowing export of surplus sugar of the current season as it foresees a bumper crop next season creating more surplus.

The Association said that the government should rather create a permanent export window for the sugar as it is liked world over, especially in our neighbouring countries due to meeting all the international standards.

The PSMA top leadership at a press conference, however, stressed the need that the government should take timely step and direct the authorities concerned to take decision on priority for the export of surplus sugar.

“When we started asking the government some two months back for allowing exports, its price in the international market was hovering around $600 per tons which has come down to $550 tons presently and might plunge to $400 per tons in next two months,” said the PSMA leadership.

