Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away

KARACHI: Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan and author of dozens of religious books Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani passed away in Karachi on Friday night.

He was the elder brother of well-known Islami religious scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani had been ill for a long time and was under treatment in an intensive care unit of a local hospital in Karachi.

He was born on July 21, 1936. He was the eldest son of the Pakistan Movement leader Mufti Muhammad Shafi Usmani.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was the president of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi and the Patron-in-Chief of Al-Madaris al-Arabiya Karachi. He was an author of religious books including Dars Muslim, Two Nation Theory, and Navadar Fiqh.