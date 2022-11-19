AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Ziauddin University organises seminar: Pakistan becomes 3rd largest country in diabetes after India and China: expert

Press Release Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: The Department of Molecular Medicine & General Medicine, Ziauddin University organised a seminar “World Diabetes Day: Awareness and Education to Defeat Diabetes” to commemorate World Diabetes Day.

The purpose of this seminar was to give awareness about education and how to defeat diabetes, as Pakistan is affected by diabetes making the total number of cases approximately 33,000,000, and this number is alarmingly high and is also increasing with each passing year.

“Pakistan has become 3rd largest country in diabetes after India and China,” said Prof Dr Uzma Ghori, Head of the Department of Medicine, Ziauddin University, she continued while giving a lecture on ‘Recent Advances in the Management of Diabetes Mellitus’, “there are new screening cutoffs and contemporary support for diabetes control that are now accessible in our country, along with age 18 and older with additional risk factors that should be evaluated for diabetes and pre-diabetes.”

While giving ‘Introduction of Contemporary Medicines for the Management of Type 2 DM’, Dr Fatima Jehangir Associate Professor, head of department, Family Medicine, Ziauddin University said “weight loss is very important for a healthy life, as we have so many choices to choose such as insulin and different medicine which can control our diabetes, but using different medicines without consulting a doctor can be harmful which can have side effects for that consider agents with cardiovascular and renal benefits.”

