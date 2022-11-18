AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.96%)
UNITY 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.41%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,302 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,117 Decreased By -116 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,731 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,706 Decreased By -57.6 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain washes out opening New Zealand-India T20

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2022 02:37pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

WELLINGTON: Heavy rain in Wellington forced the cancellation of the opening Twenty20 match between New Zealand and India on Friday without a ball being bowled.

The washout means the teams next meet in the second scheduled T20 game in Mount Maunganui on Sunday at 7:30pm (0630GMT) with the third tie on November 22 in Napier.

The Blacks Caps then host India for three one-day internationals in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after being knocked out of last week’s semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup.

PCB compensates franchises

India have rested stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand tour while head coach Rahul Dravid also sits out, with VVS Laxman, head of India’s National Cricket Academy, in charge.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s new batting sensation, and pace bowler Umran Malik are included in the India squad.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya captains the T20 side with Shikhar Dhawan taking over as skipper for the one-day internationals.

heavy rain New Zealand India T20 Rain washes out

Comments

1000 characters

Rain washes out opening New Zealand-India T20

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Targeted assistance: IMF appears ready to take the long view

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Read more stories