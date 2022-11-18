PCB compensates franchises

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has compensated franchises on the account of Covid-19 relief for PSL-5 and PSL-6 amounting to Rs 810 million and Rs 828million, respectively in the year 2020-21.

Had there been no such additional payout to the franchisees for PSL-5 and PSL-6, PCB would have earned a surplus before tax amounting to Rs 882million, a PCB spokesman, said on Thursday.

The PCB earned a surplus in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years, which can be established and substantiated by the Financial Statements that are available on the PCB corporate website, the spokesman added.

It may be recalled here that the PSL-5 had to be suspended after 30 league matches following Covid-19 outbreak and the remaining four matches were held in November 2020.

