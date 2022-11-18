Dual nationality: FBR yet to compile data of tax, customs and IR officials

ISLAMABAD: Despite repeated attempts, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far not been able to compile national data of tax officers and officials of the customs and Inland Revenue having dual nationality.

The FBR has given a final deadline to the field formations to submit information about the dual nationality of employees in (BS-01 to BS-21) by November 21, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Thursday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the information relating to dual nationality, if any, in respect of employees in (BS-01 to BS-21) of the Collectorates/ Directorates under the administrative control of the Chief Collectorates/ Directorates Generals may be furnished before the closing of office hours on November 21, 2022.

In order to complete the task, special duties may be assigned to officers/officials to work on ensuing weekend holidays so that the subject information may be completed timely and furnished to the Board for onward submission to Establishment Division which has been required by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In case the information is not received by the due date/time, it will be presumed that the Collectorates/Directorates’ reply is nil and the respective Collectorates/Directorates will be responsible for any subsequent discrepancy in this regard, the FBR added.

Taxmen directed to submit info about dual nationality

The FBR has asked the tax officials to inform whether they are holding dual citizenship; whether they are married to a foreign national and whether the government servant is providing services or consultancy (temporary/regularly/part-time) to the local or international (or both) NGOs, community development organisations, community development corporations, non-profit organisations, think tanks, research organisations/centers, and consultancy firms/organisations, the FBR added.

In the past, the FBR had directed all BS-19 and 20 officers of the Pakistan Custom Service (PCS) and IRS to submit certificates of not holding dual nationality under the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

In pursuance of Rule 117 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the Senate of Pakistan has passed the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2013 on 16th December 2013.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022