Taxmen directed to submit info about dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all customs officials (BS-17 and above) to submit information about their dual nationalities, if any, by August 28, 2022.

The FBR has issued instructions to the field formations seeking information on dual nationalities.

The FBR’s instructions revealed that the detailed information on the prescribed format has been sought in respect of all customs officers of the FBR including officers on deputation (BS-17 and above) and their spouses.

The FBR has also directed the customs officials that the information is required for updating the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) of the FBR.

The FBR has asked the customs officials to inform whether they are holding dual citizenship; whether they are married to foreign national and whether the government servant is providing services or consultancy (temporary/regularly/part time) to the local or international (or both) NGOs, community development organisations, community development corporations, non-profit organisations, think tanks, research organisations/centers, consultancy firms/organisations.

