Nov 18, 2022
Pakistan

Vacant Senate seat: PPPP awards ticket to Waqar Mehdi

APP Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has awarded its party ticket for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh to Waqar Mehdi.

According to a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of the PPP, Waqar Mehdi is a senior party leader currently working as general secretary of PPP’s Sindh chapter.

The Senate seat fell vacant after the resignation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party’s senior leadership on November 10 (Thursday).

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was elected on PPP ticket on the general seat from Sindh, in March 2018 Senate elections.

