AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aditya Birla's fashion unit to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said it had entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country in the next two to three years.

The Indian firm said it would open two flagship stores - one in Mumbai by 2024 and another in New Delhi a year later - housing over 200 luxury and designer brands. It added it will also launch an e-commerce platform.

The retail and fashion unit of Aditya Birla group and the rival unit owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd have both gone on a shopping spree for premium brands in the past few years as they compete for a stronger foothold in the fashion space.

India's Tata to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands

Early this year, ABFRL bought a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle and picked up exclusive rights to sell global sportswear brand Reebok's products in India.

ABFRL also bought a 51% stake in luxury wedding wear brand Sabyasachi last year, while Reliance Retail bought 52% of designer label Ritu Kumar in October.

"The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India's significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands," ABFRL's Managing Director Ashish Dikshit said.

Galeries Lafayette Chief Executive Nicolas Houzé said the expansion to India is a part of its aim to set up 20 stores outside France by 2025, "with a primary focus on China, Asia, and the Middle East".

The luxury retailer already has a network of 65 stores in France and abroad.

India’s Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5bn consumer goods play

Aditya Birla also owns rights to sell branded clothes from Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters, and Ralph Lauren, among others, in the country.

Reliance Mukesh Ambani Galeries Lafayette Sabyasachi Aditya Birla Group

Comments

1000 characters

Aditya Birla's fashion unit to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $3mn, stand at $7.96bn

US says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

PTI long march protesters have no right to block motorways: IHC

Govt wants me out of the way because I will not stop exposing its corrupt practices: Imran Khan

Monetary policy: market expects no change in key interest rate

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

Prime International set to acquire Eni’s business in Pakistan

Sri Lanka postpones debt restructuring talks, hopes for IMF deal in Dec

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Read more stories